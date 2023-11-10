Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is open for business, ushering in holiday season

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is now open at Dilworth Park!

More than 40 local artisans, designers, crafters and jewelers are selling unique, handmade and holiday-inspired goods.

Really Reel Ginger is back for the fourth year in a row selling ginger drinks, teas and granola. Co-owner Iliyaas Muhammad said they are all about health and wellness.

"Oh yeah we're excited! Kwanza and everything happening this time of year is perfect for folks to spend time with their families and enjoy themselves," said Muhammad. "Gives them great gifts for their families."

Lit Lab Co. offers all-natural candles and one-of-a-kind floral diffusers. Owner Chainika Sachdeva said her background is in hospitality, but during the pandemic she put all her focus into creating the perfect formula in the lab for a beautiful candle with a wooden wick.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"The candle burns more evenly and makes a sparkling sound. It's like having your own portable fireplace. People love the aspect of it," said Sachdeva. "So, all these flowers are handmade and handsewn. The oil is drawn up through the cotton wick and the flower basically comes to life. Instead of traditional diffusers, which have the reed sticks, this flower actually diffuses into the room. you don't have to worry about switching the sticks at all."

Sheri Lambert is an Associate Professor of Marketing at Temple University's FOX School of Business and said some holiday shoppers started as early as July with a lion's share during Labor Day weekend sales.

"It's not that they're spending more money. We're hearing people are spending the same or a little less because they're concerned, but they're spreading their spending out, so it doesn't seem so daunting. It doesn't seem so painful to our wallet," said Lambert. "With the Veterans weekend, there are deals happening, so people are starting to look and say wait, what can I get off of that Christmas List."

Christmas Village at Love Park starts on Saturday, November 18th.

"Our whole organizing team is from Germany because Christmas Village is an authentic holiday market," said Claire Kunovic, PR & Social Media Manager for Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Christmas Village. "I'm actually from Germany and I came here in August. I'll be staying until the market is over because we wanted to keep it as authentic as possible."

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is open Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. through 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. through 9 p.m.