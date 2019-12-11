Man, 18, fatally shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in an area behind homes on the 800 block of North 11th Street around 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and right arm. The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital by responding officers.

The victim was pronounced dead at 12:46 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

