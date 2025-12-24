Winter storm watch issued for much of Eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey this weekend

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. Forecasters predict as much as 4 and 6 inches of snow in parts of Pennsylvania. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous from Friday night into Saturday.



While a white Christmas this year seems out of the picture, forecasters a predicting potentially big snowfall in parts of Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey this weekend. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for much of the region for Friday, Dec. 26.

Weekend snow storm

What we know:

Most of the Philadelphia area is under a winter storm watch for Friday afternoon, Dec. 26 through Saturday morning, Dec. 27.

In Pennsylvania, the watch affects everywhere from Philadelphia and further north—including Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties— and everything west of Chester County. In New Jersey, the watch impacts every county north of Burlington, and Ocean counties.

Officials did not say what time specifically Friday they expect the storm to start, but did say to avoid travel if at all possible until after Saturday morning.

How much snow will Philadelphia get?

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service says the entire region could see snow accumulations between four and six inches, and up to two tenths of an inch of ice.

While forecasters predict that Philadelphia and the surrounding counties will see mostly sleet, Philly has a 56% chance to see more than two inches of precipitation by 7 a.m. Saturday, with that number going up further north.

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service says that people "should consider delaying all travel" until after the winter storm is over.

"If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution," the NWS said. "Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovels, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded."