Man, 25, critical after North Philadelphia shooting, police say

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times through the upper body on Friday.

The shooting occurred on the 3000 block of North 17th Street shortly before noon in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest and back. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding paramedics and listed in critical condition.

A male was detained by police following the shooting but no weapon was recovered, according to police.