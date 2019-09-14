Man, 28, injured in shooting at after-hours club in Olney

article

Police are investigating after a shooting at an after-hours club in Olney left a 28-year-old man injured.

The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. on North 5th and West Rockland streets.

Police said victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

Advertisement

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.