Man, 28, shot 7 times on steps of West Philadelphia home

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just after midnight on the 800 block of North 41st Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was on the steps of a family member’s home when he was shot seven times.

Responding officers rushed the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Investigators say they have reason to believe the victim was the intended target, but are continuing to investigate the motive.

No arrests have been made, but police say nearby surveillance cameras may provide more information about a suspect or suspect.