NJ mom faces backlash for letting 7-year-old daughter get spray tan: 'It's sugar and water'

article

The Brief A New Jersey mom documented taking her 7-year-old daughter to get her first spray tan. The video has since gone viral, sparking debate in the comments. The mom defended her decision, claiming the spray tan is just "sugar and water."



A mom from New Jersey is going viral after sparking some controversy with one of her latest mother-daughter makeovers.

What we know:

Noel LaPalomento posted a video on TikTok last month saying that her 7-year-old daughter Giada wanted a spray tan, so she booked them both an appointment.

In a follow-up video, the 28-year-old mom took her followers along to the appointment, where her daughter was spray-tanned by her aunt for the first time.

"Mind your business… it's just sugar and water," LaPalomento said.

What they're saying:

The momfluencer's comments came after her first video was flooded with criticism for her parenting decision.

"Do we not say no anymore?" one viewer stated, while another commented, "I didn’t even know what a spray tan was at 7."

While the young girl's spray tan left many viewers shocked and upset, others came to the mom's defense.

"I’d rather get my kid a spray tan than have them lie out in the sun. She looks so cute!" one person said.

Some viewers even praised LaPalomento's parenting style.

"Your parenting style is exactly who I aspire to be as a mother!!!! It’s so refreshing seeing you let her live her best life and be herself and experience girlhood love you for that."