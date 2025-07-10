Delco baseball bat-wielding man charged with assault in gas station rampage, defecating in jail cell

The Brief Brian Taylor, 35, of Delaware County has been charged with assault in a gas station rampage. Police say Taylor had no connection to the victim who suffered injuries. The suspect is also charged with defecating in a jail cell.



A Delaware County man is charged with wielding a baseball bat and hitting another man inside a Prospect Park gas station.

What we know:

The wild surveillance video released by Prospect Park Police shows a man pulling into the Marathon station on Chester Pike Tuesday at around 11 p.m.

Police say Brian Taylor of Prospect Park was seen getting a baseball bat out of his trunk.

After looking through the store window, the video shows him walking back into the store to target a man police say was inside playing skill games.

According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor asked the man "Where’s my money?" And then started swinging.

Police say Taylor, who was intoxicated, had no apparent connection to the victim.

"He asked where’s my money. And like I said this victim was completely innocent. Doesn’t know this guy. Never seen him before Just happened to be in there and this guy decided to take his anger and rage out" said Prospect Park Police Sergeant Henry O’Neill.

It didn’t end there.

The video shows the victim running away from the store and then being chased through the parking lot.

Taylor was arrested at his home a short time later about 100 yards away from the store.

Regular customers are shaking their heads. Especially those with kids.

What they're saying:

"It’s just getting worse and worse around here. People swinging baseball bats. People (expletive) on cars, constant fights and everything. Delco is going to (expletive)," said Dave Holobovich of Prospect Park.

"Delco for you. You get the crazy ones, and you get the in between," said Rob Walker of Prospect Park.

Police say the victim suffered cuts and bruises to his back, arms and ribs. Taylor is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and institutional vandalism after police say he defecated in his jail cell.

What's next:

Taylor was released from the Delaware County Jail on $5,000 bond.

FOX 29 spoke with Taylor, but he declined to comment after advising his attorney.

He is due back in court later for a preliminary hearing on July 21.