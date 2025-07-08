Man convicted of secretly recording college students in bathroom facing new disturbing allegations

article

A Philadelphia man who was previously accused of secretly recording college students in a bathroom and posting the video online is facing a new allegations.

He was charged with several offenses, including felony counts of unlawful use of a computer and unlawful duplication, as well as invasion of privacy.

Jones, a Philadelphia resident, was previously convicted of secretly recording college students in a bathroom and posting the video online.

He pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communications device in that case, prosecutors said.

Jones' bail for the new slate of charges was set at $350k and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

What they're saying:

"This is another example of cruel and despicable behavior by a repeat offender who continues to weaponize modern technology to expose victims online," Attorney General Sunday said. "This criminal conduct traumatizes victims by impacting their careers, personal relationships, and almost every other aspect of their lives."