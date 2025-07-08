Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Coastal Ocean County, Camden County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Warren County, Coastal Atlantic County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Cape May County, Camden County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

Man convicted of secretly recording college students in bathroom facing new disturbing allegations

Published  July 8, 2025 11:37am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday called the allegations "cruel and despicable behavior by a repeat offender."

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man who was previously accused of secretly recording college students in a bathroom and posting the video online is facing a new allegations. 

Tyler Jones, 33, is accused of sending himself nude photos by gaining access to the victim's phones and the phones of their partners. 

He was charged with several offenses, including felony counts of unlawful use of a computer and unlawful duplication, as well as invasion of privacy. 

Jones, a Philadelphia resident, was previously convicted of secretly recording college students in a bathroom and posting the video online. 

He pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communications device in that case, prosecutors said.

Jones' bail for the new slate of charges was set at $350k and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

"This is another example of cruel and despicable behavior by a repeat offender who continues to weaponize modern technology to expose victims online," Attorney General Sunday said. "This criminal conduct traumatizes victims by impacting their careers, personal relationships, and almost every other aspect of their lives."

