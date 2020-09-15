Man, 40, recovering after he is shot in West Philadelphia

article

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot three times by someone inside a vehicle.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Wilton Street around 12:30 Tuesday morning on the report of shots fired, officials say.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his face and arm.

The man was able to tell the responding officers a man driving a black Dodge Charger pointed a gun at the victim and fired several times.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. They are searching for a man with a full beard driving a black Dodge Charger that has tinted windows. No arrest has been made and no weapon has been found.

