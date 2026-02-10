Radnor parents demand policy change after inappropriate AI images of students surface

The Brief Parents in Radnor Township are demanding new policies after a student allegedly created inappropriate AI-generated images of classmates. The school board is reviewing its response protocols and considering updates to address incidents involving artificial intelligence. The next board policy meeting is scheduled for March 10.



Parents in the Radnor Township School District are calling for immediate changes after a Radnor High School student allegedly used artificial intelligence to create inappropriate images of other students.

Parents demand action and transparency from school board

What we know:

Parents packed a Radnor Township School District policy committee meeting to push for updated rules after learning about the incident in a letter sent by the school last December.

On Jan. 23, Radnor police said they were alerted in December about possible use of AI to generate non-consensual sexualized images of several minors in the township. Police said a juvenile has been charged with harassment as a result of the investigation.

Parents want the board to require immediate action when staff are notified that something has been created to target a student.

"The impact is immediate and lasting. These incidents do not end when a file is deleted or a message disappears. For a teenager, the emotional and psychological effects can be profound," said Morgan Dorfman, a parent.

Some parents expressed frustration about the district’s communication.

"Before any district-wide emails were sent to address concerns about AI-generated videos, the school had an admission from a student that AI-generated sexualized images of minors had been created and the evidence was destroyed. Yet those facts were not disclosed in any of the district's emails regarding this incident," said Dorfman.

Parents also questioned the effectiveness of current policies. "I'm a very confused parent. What good are laws if they are not enforced? What good are policies if they are not followed and most importantly what message are we sending to our children?" said Adam Dorfman.

The board is reviewing its role in incidents that happen outside of school versus in school, and discussing potential changes to existing policies.

School board reviews current policies and considers updates

The board is looking at how its policies address incidents involving students that happen outside of school, as well as on campus. Board members discussed the need for protocols that respond specifically to AI-generated content.

"We actually have an entire attachment dedicated to AI and I think we do give really helpful and salient examples here. Unfortunately, as I said, it only covers what students and staff do with district-issued devices, so we still have this gap right," said Jannie Lau, a Radnor Township School Board member.

Parents are also asking for more education for students about the risks of AI. "It's not always a cool tool to run your papers through and help you with your school work. There is a dark side to AI and it needs to be addressed," said Carley Boyd, a parent.

The next board policy meeting is scheduled for March 10, when the board expects to have drafts of proposed changes ready for review.

Parents are pushing for the district to update the student handbook and policies to include clear protocols for responding to incidents involving AI-generated content.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what specific policy changes the board will propose or when they will be implemented. The district has not detailed how it will address incidents that happen outside of school or how it will improve communication with parents moving forward.