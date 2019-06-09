Man, 42, dies after he is shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A 42-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police responded to South 67th and Dorel Streets Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Shooting on Southwest 67th and Dorel Streets kills one man Sunday.

After arriving, police found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.