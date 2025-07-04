Argument over parking leads to 'unusual' road rage shooting injuring 2: officials

The Brief An argument over a parking matter escalated into a shootout at a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart, injuring an 18-year-old female and a driver of one of the vehicles. Three juveniles were in one of the vehicles when the shooting broke out in the parking lot. The incident was captured on multiple cameras as the store was packed with shoppers.



Two people were shot and injured in what Philadelphia police are calling an "unusual" road rage shooting in a busy Northeast Philadelphia Walmart parking lot.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say the drivers of a Jeep and a truck got into a fight regarding a parking matter in a busy Northeast Philadelphia Walmart parking lot.

Officials say the drivers believed they were parking too close to each other. The argument escalated and they both pulled weapons and began shooting.

According to authorities, the driver of the Jeep shot the truck while a family of five was inside of it.

An 18-year-old girl in the truck was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Medical Center and is listed as stable.

The 50-year-old driver of the truck was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Both drivers remained at the scene and spoke with police.

The Walmart was open for business and was packed with customers heading in and out of the store when the shooting took place. No other injuries were reported.

Surveillance cameras are widespread throughout the parking lot and police were able to watch as the shooting took place.

What we don't know:

There is no information on whether either driver will face any charges.