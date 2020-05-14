Man allegedly steals Pennsylvania SPCA donation jar from brewery in Fishtown

A man allegedly swiped a Pennsylvania SPCA donation jar at the Philadelphia Brewing Company in Fishtown.

“He just kind of slid it under his coat and went along,” Nancy Barton told FOX 29.

The owners say it was Friday night right before closing. Surveillance camera caught the masked man hanging by the end of the counter using an expensive-looking bag to conceal the alleged theft.

“It makes me so mad. It’s not just stealing from us, it’s stealing from the Pennsylvania SPCA,” Barton said.

The donation jar had around $80 inside, according to the owners. They say the cops have enough to worry about during the pandemic without having to deal with this. They just want the jar returned.

