Eagles' Jordan Davis joins Camden holiday gift event honoring students

The Brief Camden's Adventure Aquarium hosted a holiday gift giveaway on Monday. Mayor Victor Carstarphen and UnitedHealthcare honored students' achievements. Eagles player Jordan Davis joined the celebration as a celebrity guest.



The holiday spirit was on full display Monday at Camden's Adventure Aquarium.

City Mayor Victor Carstarphen hosted a gift giveaway to honor students' achievements from multiple schools, with hundreds on the receiving end.

"Our staff worked hard to pull together working with organizations and finding the kids who were really honestly doing good in school," said Mayor Carstarphen.

UnitedHealthcare also played a role in bringing the holiday magic to life by donating a portion of the gifts.

"I mean those students they work hard all year, right," said Chuck Cerniglia, executive director of UnitedHealthcare of New Jersey. "They’re the heroes here. We realize sometimes the holidays can be a difficult time for some families, and we want to try to give back in any way we can."

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the celebrity guest and said he couldn’t wait to see the excitement on their faces first-hand.

"Being here tonight and just spending time with the kids. You know, time is the most valuable thing we can give, and any time I give back it just brings a great sense of duty," said Davis.

One attending grandmother, Baleeia Baker, said Camden does many great things for the community, and thought this was special.

"I don’t know how they picked the gifts but my grandchildren, who are twins, were chosen because they have perfect attendance," said Baker.

"I feel like really good," said one gift recipient. "My last bike broke, so I’m so thankful to be here."