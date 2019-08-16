Man beaten, tased by home invasion suspect in Franklinville

Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion after they say a homeowner was tased and beaten over just $11 in the city's Franklinville neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of West Tioga Street just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the 33-year-old victim was assaulted and tased by an armed male suspect inside the home during the incident. The suspect took $11 from the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics for a cut above his left eye and swelling in both eyes. He was listed in stable condition.

No arrest has been made and police have described the suspect as a black or Hispanic male standing 5’8”, wearing a dark hoodie.