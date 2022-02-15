Man in critical condition after East Frankford shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the city's East Frankford neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Worth Street.
Police say they found the man suffering from seven gunshot wounds.
There is still no word on a suspect.
