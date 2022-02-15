Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after East Frankford shooting, police say

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man in critical condition after East Frankford shooting

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in East Frankford.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the city's East Frankford neighborhood. 

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Worth Street. 

Police say they found the man suffering from seven gunshot wounds. 

There is still no word on a suspect. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter