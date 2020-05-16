Man killed after school bus rolls onto him during races at Wisconsin speedway

article

A man died Friday night after a school bus rolled onto him at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

According to the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, during the season opener, a safety crew member was clearing the track during the school bus races when a damaged bus rolled onto him. He died at the scene.

It was the speedway’s first race since the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s safer at home order earlier in the week. The speedway cancelled races scheduled for Saturday night.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Edward Nicholson.

Authorities are asking anyone with video from the race to contact the investigator at 715-381-5808.

Statement from Cedar Lake Speedway:

Cedar Lake Speedway is mourning the loss of a long time member of our racing family. Eddie Nicholson died from injuries sustained while clearing the track of an incident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this very difficult time. Thanks to all of the emergency personnel that responded Friday night. Eddie will be greatly missed.