Man killed, another critical after possible drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a possible drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead and another critically wounded.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near West Clearfield Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said two men, ages 27 and 32, were shot multiple times and transported to Temple University Hospital. The 27-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The 32-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

