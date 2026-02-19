Dylan’s Law: NJ bill advances after Voorhees man’s jet-ski death

The Brief Dylan’s Law, named for a Voorhees man who died on a jet ski, received unanimous support from the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee in Trenton on Monday. The bill would require better information about life jackets for people with medical conditions who enjoy water sports. Dylan’s Law now heads to the full New Jersey Senate, then the assembly, and finally the governor.



Dylan’s Law, a bill named for a Voorhees man who died after suffering a seizure on a jet ski, is moving forward in the New Jersey Legislature after a unanimous committee vote.

Bill advances after emotional testimony from the Geller family

What we know:

Dylan’s Law would require that information about different types of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets be provided in certain situations, according to the New Jersey Legislature webpage.

The goal is to increase safety for people with medical conditions who take part in water sports.

The Senate Law and Public Safety Committee voted 5-0 to advance the bill on Monday after hearing from the Geller family. Dylan Geller was 20 years old when he died at the Jersey shore after a seizure while jet skiing.

Dawn Geller, Dylan’s mother, told the committee, "There definitely wasn't a dry eye in the hearing today." She added, "We sat in front of five senators and their aides, and we talked to them about Dylan's Law."

The Geller family shared that Dylan had epilepsy and followed safety advice, including always wearing a life jacket. "When Dylan was diagnosed with epilepsy we were told to do two things. Not leave him alone on the water and make sure he always had a life jacket on. And we did both of those things on July 27th, and it ultimately was not enough because of the wrong life jacket," said Dawn.

The family explained that the commonly available level 3 life jacket is not designed to keep an unconscious person upright in the water.

"Level 3 is what we bought. That is in every jet ski rental place or place like that. But there is a level one life jacket that if you fall and you are unconscious will actually upright you and if Dylan had had that day he might have survived," said Jeffrey Geller, Dylan’s father.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for a vote, then to the assembly, and finally to the governor’s desk if it passes.

The Geller family’s push for awareness and support

What they're saying:

"I can't fight for Dylan cause he's passed but I can fight for all the other Dylans or anyone else who might be in this circumstance," said Jeffrey.

The family hopes the bill will help prevent future tragedies and raise awareness about the importance of the right life jacket. "We just want to make everyone know about these life jackets, so they have the option because things happen on the water," said Jeffrey.

Dylan’s brother Austin reflected on his sibling’s character, saying, "His kindness and how he was always no matter what he was always nice to everybody without a rhyme or reason."

Dylan worked as a substitute special education teacher. His younger brother Chase, started a foundation called Do It Like Dylan to honor his memory and encourage support for the bill.

"We would like people to contact their local senators and voice their opinion on Dylan's Law as well and obviously we have donation links. We have the Instagram and the Facebook. It is Do It Like Dylan all over social, so people's general support helps," said Chase.

The Geller family was photographed leaving the State House in Trenton after the committee vote.

The legislative process and next steps for Dylan’s Law

Timeline:

The bill received a unanimous committee vote on Monday and now goes to the full Senate. If approved, it will move to the assembly and then to the governor for final approval.

The Geller family’s testimony marked a key moment in the bill’s progress, as they continue to advocate for better safety measures and public awareness.

The family’s foundation, Do It Like Dylan, is using social media and community outreach to encourage support for the bill and raise awareness about water safety for people with medical conditions.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the full Senate will vote on Dylan’s Law or how quickly it could become law.

Details about how the new requirements would be implemented have not been finalized.