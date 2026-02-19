SEPTA to ramp up service, upgrades ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 crowds in Philadelphia

article

The Brief SEPTA expects a major ridership surge as Philadelphia hosts six World Cup 2026 matches. The agency has been improving stations and infrastructure since last year. Service increases and station ambassadors will support fans traveling to Lincoln Financial Field.



The first whistle may blow in July, but SEPTA has already been laying the groundwork to move thousands of soccer fans across Philadelphia when the World Cup comes to town.

What we know:

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field (temporarily renamed "Philadelphia Stadium" for the tournament) will host six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches between June 14 and July 4, including five group-stage games and a Round of 16 knockout match — coinciding with the United States’ 250th anniversary.

SEPTA says it has been preparing for World Cup crowds from both service and infrastructure perspectives since last year, well ahead of match days. Improvements have focused on key travel points, such as City Hall and NRG stations.

Infrastructure upgrades include signal and track work, painting, new signage, improved lighting, accessibility enhancements and installation of new fare gates.

How SEPTA is preparing

To handle the expected influx of fans traveling to and from matches — particularly at Lincoln Financial Field — SEPTA will adjust service levels on key routes and deploy ambassadors at major stations across the system to assist riders.

Officials also say they are coordinating with city leaders and event organizers on finalized service plans, expected to be completed by spring. More details will be posted on SEPTA.org as the tournament approaches.

Why you should care:

With Philadelphia hosting games featuring some of the biggest names in international soccer and welcoming thousands of visitors into the city, transportation demand is expected to surge on match days — making transit planning and infrastructure readiness critical to keeping crowds moving smoothly.