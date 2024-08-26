Man possibly injured by skate while swimming at Ventnor City beach: officials

article

Officials in Ventnor City say a swimmer who received first aid over the weekend for a hand injury was likely not bitten by a shark, but possibly encountered a skate.

The swimmer was in the ocean around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when officials say he "may have encountered a skate, which has barbs on its tail."

"The cause is not confirmed to be a shark bite," Mayor Tim Kriebel told FOX 29. "It’s more likely that the bather may have encountered a skate."

A skate, commonly referred to as a ray, is native to the New Jersey shore. Kriebel said it's normal to see an increase in marine activity due to the warm late summer waters.

As a precaution, Ventnor City has restricted swimming at nearby beaches to ankle-deep water. Officials urge swimmers to only use guarded beaches between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.