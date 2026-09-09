Decomposing human remains found inside home in Frankford: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating in Frankford after they say a dead body was found inside a home on Wednesday.
What we know:
At around 12:16 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Foulkrod Street after reports of decomposed human remains.
Upon arrival, medics pronounced the individual dead at 12:39 p.m.
The scene has been secured, and an investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The manner of death and identity of the deceased individual is under investigation.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.