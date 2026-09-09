Decomposing human remains found inside home in Frankford: police

The Brief Decomposed human remains were found inside a home in Frankford Wednesday afternoon, police say. Philadelphia police say medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the individual deceased. The identity of the individual and how they died remains under investigation.



Philadelphia police are investigating in Frankford after they say a dead body was found inside a home on Wednesday.

What we know:

At around 12:16 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Foulkrod Street after reports of decomposed human remains.

Upon arrival, medics pronounced the individual dead at 12:39 p.m.

The scene has been secured, and an investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The manner of death and identity of the deceased individual is under investigation.