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Decomposing human remains found inside home in Frankford: police

By
Crime & Public Safety
Published September 9, 2026 4:34 PM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 4:34 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • Decomposed human remains were found inside a home in Frankford Wednesday afternoon, police say.
    • Philadelphia police say medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.
    • The identity of the individual and how they died remains under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating in Frankford after they say a dead body was found inside a home on Wednesday. 

What we know:

At around 12:16 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Foulkrod Street after reports of decomposed human remains.

Upon arrival, medics pronounced the individual dead at 12:39 p.m. 

The scene has been secured, and an investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

The manner of death and identity of the deceased individual is under investigation. 

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

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