Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Chosen 300 serves steak dinners in West Philadelphia

The Brief Volunteers with Chosen 300 Ministries served a steak dinner to people in need on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia. The dinner honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service at the same corner where he spoke 61 years ago. Chosen 300 Ministries served 275 meals across Philadelphia on Monday.



Volunteers gathered at the corner of 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by serving meals to those in need.

Honoring Dr. King’s message of service in West Philadelphia

What we know:

Chosen 300 Ministries hosted a special steak dinner outside its homeless shelter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, welcoming anyone who needed a meal.

Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300 Ministries, said, "So many people are suffering right now and can’t afford to put food on their tables. Tonight we’re serving a great steak dinner to celebrate the holiday."

What they're saying:

For guests like Shawn Harvey, the meal was about more than just food. "It’s a blessing," Harvey said. "A lot of people didn’t wake up. I’m blessed to be here."

Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, who spoke at the dinner, shared, "One day, I lost everything — my job, my house, my reputation, my law license — everything that was important to me. As we recognize the life and achievements of Dr. King, it’s on all of us. Greatness is measured by our ability to serve others."

Volunteers and community leaders helped serve 275 meals across Philadelphia on Monday, according to Chosen 300 Ministries.

The backstory:

Chosen 300’s 30-year mission and personal connection

Why you should care:

Chosen 300 Ministries began 30 years ago when Jenkins started the organization in Philadelphia.

It has since grown to 24 locations worldwide, serving more than 2 million pounds of food each year.

Jenkins’ commitment to service is rooted in his own experience growing up in foster care after losing his mother at age five.

"I was actually a foster child here in the Philadelphia region," Jenkins said. "My mom died when I was five. This is special. It’s someone shared with my life."

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the same corner in 1965 during his "Freedom Now" tour. More than six decades later, his message of service and hope continues to inspire the community at 40th and Lancaster.

The event aimed to carry forward Dr. King’s legacy by providing not just food, but also a sense of hope and community for those who attended.