Massive fire destroys 3 Dewey Beach homes

Three beach houses in Delaware are destroyed after an overnight fire.

Dewey Beach, DE fire Facebook @MiltonFire85, Bill Henry Buckaloo (Facebook @MiltonFire85, Bill Henry Buckaloo)

Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Bayard Avenue, in Dewey Beach, just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Photos shared by the Milton Fire Department showed the intense fire tear through several homes.

Fire officials estimate the damage at more than $1 million.

There were no reported injuries.

Deputy state fire marshals are investigating a cause. Anyone with information is urged to contact fire officials at Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov or by calling 302-856-5600.

