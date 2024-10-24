SEPTA CEO to step down from role as head of transit agency
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA CEO and General Manager, Leslie Richards, announced she is stepping down from her post on November 29th.
Richards guided the transit agency’s continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on ridership and finances.
She also helped oversee a redesign of SEPTA’s bus network and introduced the SEPTA Key Advantage System.
Richards says she will expand her role as a Professor of Practice in the Department of City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design.