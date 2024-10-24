SEPTA CEO to step down from role as head of transit agency

article

SEPTA CEO and General Manager, Leslie Richards, announced she is stepping down from her post on November 29th.

Richards guided the transit agency’s continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on ridership and finances.

She also helped oversee a redesign of SEPTA’s bus network and introduced the SEPTA Key Advantage System.

Richards says she will expand her role as a Professor of Practice in the Department of City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design.