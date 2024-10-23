Harris vs. Trump: Who is leading in Pennsylvania with 2 weeks to go?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are "essentially tied" in Pennsylvania as the race to the White House enters its final two weeks, according to a New York Times poll.

The latest poll published on Wednesday shows both presidential candidates with 48 percent of the polling average in the battleground state.

"The polls of the presidential election are starting to run out of room to get any closer… with neither candidate ahead by even a single percentage point," said Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for the NY Times.

This time last month, NYT polls showed Harris holding a 1-2 percent lead over the former president in Pennsylvania.

However, Trump edged past Harris 47.3 to 47 percent in an average of six state polls that ended on October 21, according to 270toWin.

Pennsylvania remains a critical win as Harris continues to maintain an edge nationally, and polls show Trump ahead in several swing states that will decide the election.



