Expand / Collapse search

Harris vs. Trump: Who is leading in Pennsylvania with 2 weeks to go?

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 23, 2024 12:13pm EDT
Pennsylvania Politics
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PA Deadlock, Military Vote & Rural America

With just two weeks until the presidential election, "Battleground" brings you the latest from the seven swing states that will decide the outcome. Join host S.E. Cupp for an in-depth look at the razor-thin margins in Pennsylvania, the crucial rural vote, and how military voters could tip the scales. Plus, get an update on North Carolina's efforts to ensure fair voting in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Don't miss this essential guide to the final stretch of the 2024 race!

PENNSYLVANIA - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are "essentially tied" in Pennsylvania as the race to the White House enters its final two weeks, according to a New York Times poll.

The latest poll published on Wednesday shows both presidential candidates with 48 percent of the polling average in the battleground state.

"The polls of the presidential election are starting to run out of room to get any closer… with neither candidate ahead by even a single percentage point," said Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for the NY Times.

Related

Trump, Harris approval ratings among lowest in 68 years, poll finds
article

Trump, Harris approval ratings among lowest in 68 years, poll finds

With the election weeks away, Americans have more of an unfavorable view of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump compared to past presidential nominees, according to a recent poll.

This time last month, NYT polls showed Harris holding a 1-2 percent lead over the former president in Pennsylvania.

However, Trump edged past Harris 47.3 to 47 percent in an average of six state polls that ended on October 21, according to 270toWin.

Pennsylvania remains a critical win as Harris continues to maintain an edge nationally, and polls show Trump ahead in several swing states that will decide the election.


 