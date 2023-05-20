Miami police hunt for nightclub vixen they say drugged, stole $600K jewelry from man she met at Dirty Rabbit

Miami police are looking for this woman who they say drugged a man in Miami, then raided his safe of expensive baubles – including a Rolex watch worth half a million.

The brunette vixen chatted up the 35-year-old victim May 8 at the trendy Wynwood neighborhood bar The Dirty Rabbit.

They headed back to his apartment at the luxury condo tower Paramount Miami Worldcenter at about 5:30 a.m., a police report says.

"They fell asleep, and when he woke up at about 12 p.m., he noticed the safe in his bedroom was open," according to the report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Miami police say this woman drugged and stole $600,000 from a man she met at The Dirty Rabbit in Wynwood. (Miami Police)

The woman had made off with a $456,000 Daytona Rainbow Rolex, a $46,000 Sky-Dweller Rolex, $93,000 in gold jewelry, and a $12,500 pair of Cartier sunglasses, according to the Miami Police Department.

Authorities said the man had one drink with the woman at his apartment before passing out.

As soon as he saw that his valuables were missing, he called 911.

Surveillance footage shows the alleged thief with the victim in the condo building's elevator and later leaving alone.

In the footage, the woman is wearing a white halter top under a jean jacket, a black miniskirt and stiletto boots.

She's holding an iPhone with a pink case. She also appears to be holding a blue solo cup as she exits the elevator, which she did not have in her hand when she entered.

Police described her as in her mid-30s, over 5-foot-8 inches tall, and about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's burglary unit at 305-603-6020.

Tipsters who'd prefer to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- 8477.

Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

