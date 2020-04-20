Monday morning shooting injures 3 in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent three men to the hospital early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred just after 9:20 a.m. on the 2900 block of Mutter Street.

Police say three men were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs and his stomach. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man is also in critical condition after he was shot in both legs, the groin, and the stomach.

The third victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the right arm and is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon has been recovered.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP