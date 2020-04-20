Expand / Collapse search

Monday morning shooting injures 3 in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent three men to the hospital early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred just after 9:20 a.m. on the 2900 block of Mutter Street.

Police say three men were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs and his stomach. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man is also in critical condition after he was shot in both legs, the groin, and the stomach.

The third victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the right arm and is currently listed in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon has been recovered.

