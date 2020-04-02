Montgomery County health officials concerned over social distancing at Limerick power plant

The Exelon owned Limerick Generating Station was busy with activity Thursday. The overflow parking lot filled with the trucks and cars of some of the 1,500 temporary workers in town for a major refueling project. Montgomery County health officials say with so many workers coming and going from all over the country the massive project could add to the public health crisis.

"I remain deeply concerned that the maintenance refueling will ultimately contribute to the number of people that are exposed to the coronavirus in our region," Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said during a Wednesday press conference.

Environmental groups like the Radiation and Public Health Project wonder if temporary workers are brining in the virus with them.

“These people are living in the community. They are living in hotels. They are living in private homes. They are living in Airbnbs," Joseph Mangano said.

The company says it’s keeping it’s workers safe, including taking everyones temperature. In a video statement, Exelon says the job of refueling that happens every two years has to get done now.

"The plant and its workers are considered essential by the U.S. Government and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and we have to refuel the reactor now so we are ready for summer when demand for power increases even more," Dave Marchesa, communications manager of the Limerick Generating Station, said.

