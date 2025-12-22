Officer hurt after crash in Trenton: police

The Brief A Trenton police vehicle was involved in a crash while responding to a call. The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No injuries were reported for others involved in the crash.



A Trenton police vehicle responding to a call was involved in a crash this afternoon.

What we know:

The crash occurred near West Ingham Avenue and Calhoun Street just before 4:00 p.m.

The officer driving the police vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that the people in the other car were not injured.

A third vehicle involved in the incident sustained only minor damage.

Police say the crash happened while the officer was responding to a call.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

Details about the cause of the crash and the nature of the call the officer was responding to have not been disclosed.