Expand / Collapse search

Officer hurt after crash in Trenton: police

By
Published  December 22, 2025 10:38pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Trenton police officer hurt in crash

Trenton police officer hurt in crash

A Trenton police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday.

The Brief

    • A Trenton police vehicle was involved in a crash while responding to a call. 
    • The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 
    • No injuries were reported for others involved in the crash.

TRENTON, N.J. - A Trenton police vehicle responding to a call was involved in a crash this afternoon. 

What we know:

The crash occurred near West Ingham Avenue and Calhoun Street just before 4:00 p.m. 

The officer driving the police vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police confirmed that the people in the other car were not injured. 

A third vehicle involved in the incident sustained only minor damage. 

Police say the crash happened while the officer was responding to a call. 

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. 

What we don't know:

Details about the cause of the crash and the nature of the call the officer was responding to have not been disclosed. 

The Source: Information from the Trenton Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyNews