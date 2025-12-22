Officer hurt after crash in Trenton: police
TRENTON, N.J. - A Trenton police vehicle responding to a call was involved in a crash this afternoon.
What we know:
The crash occurred near West Ingham Avenue and Calhoun Street just before 4:00 p.m.
The officer driving the police vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed that the people in the other car were not injured.
A third vehicle involved in the incident sustained only minor damage.
Police say the crash happened while the officer was responding to a call.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.
What we don't know:
Details about the cause of the crash and the nature of the call the officer was responding to have not been disclosed.
The Source: Information from the Trenton Police Department.