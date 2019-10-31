Morning after crash, car remains stuck in Philadelphia building
PHILADELPHIA - A car remained stuck in the side of a Philadelphia building Thursday morning after a driver crashed into the building Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Spring Garden Street.
Police say the driver of an SUV crashed into the side of the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee building. No injuries were reported.
Licenses and Inspections were on the scene Thursday morning to assess the structure before removing the car.