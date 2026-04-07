Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Inland Sussex County, Kent County
5
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Delaware County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Gloucester County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Cumberland County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Camden County, Salem County, Coastal Atlantic County, New Castle County
Freeze Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Salem County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, New Castle County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County

Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York

By
Published  April 7, 2026 10:57pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Watch: Fireball spotted across New Jersey sky

Watch: Fireball spotted across New Jersey sky

A daytime fireball meteor was widely reported and confirmed over the northeastern United States on Tuesday, April 7. 

The Brief

    • A meteor fireball was seen over Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania on Tuesday, April 7.
    • NASA says the fireball traveled 117 miles before breaking up above Galloway, New Jersey.
    • The American Meteor Society received 186 reports, including 28 from New Jersey, with some witnesses seeing green fragments.

PHILADELPHIA - A meteor fireball streaked across the sky Tuesday afternoon, with eyewitnesses in five states reporting a bright daytime flash, according to NASA and the American Meteor Society.

Meteor fireball reported over the Northeast

What we know:

NASA confirmed the meteor first became visible at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, about 48 miles above the Atlantic Ocean off the shore of Mastic Beach on Long Island. 

The fireball traveled southwest at 30,000 mph, covering 117 miles through the upper atmosphere before disintegrating 27 miles above Galloway, north of Atlantic City.

The American Meteor Society said, "186 fireballs were reported by four this afternoon -- including 28 from New Jersey." Some people described seeing "green-colored fragments streaking across the sky for several seconds," according to the society.

Eyewitnesses in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania reported seeing the fireball. 

NASA also confirmed the meteor sighting earlier Tuesday evening.

Reports and reactions from across the region

Local perspective:

The meteor was first seen over the Atlantic Ocean near Long Island and ended its visible path above Galloway, New Jersey. 

Nick Brucato captured the fireball while in Whiting, New Jersey, Ocean County Tuesday.

The sighting was visible in broad daylight, making it a rare event for many residents in the area.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if any meteorite fragments reached the ground or if there was any impact damage reported.

The Source: Information from NASA Space Alerts, the American Meteor Society, and Nick Brucato.

News