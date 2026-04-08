Family, neighbors react after 13-year-old killed at West Oak Lane basketball court

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night on a basketball court in West Oak Lane. Another 14-year-old boy was also shot and is in stable condition, according to police. The family and neighbors are mourning the loss and searching for answers.



Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night near a basketball hoop in West Oak Lane, and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded. The family of the boy is speaking out as the community mourns.

Family and neighbors react to deadly shooting on basketball court

What we know:

Police say they were called to the 7100 block of North 19th just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting near a basketball hoop.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder and a 14-year-old boy shot in both legs.

Both teenagers were taken by police to Einstein, where the 13-year-old was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old was placed in stable condition.

Investigators believe an altercation broke out during the basketball game, according to police.

Neighbor Rayna Jenkins said, "I seen the three kids out here arguing. They’re just kids so I didn’t pay it any attention and maybe two to three minutes later, I heard all these…what sounded like firecrackers." Jenkins also said, "I heard the little boy that got shot in the legs. I heard him screaming for help."

The family of the 13-year-old boy, Amir Akers, gathered to remember him.

"Amir was a great kid. He gave the best hugs. What could I say about my baby?" said Wanda Harper, maternal grandmother. Della Allen-Sumpter, paternal grandmother, said, "He was an awesome boy. He was a good boy. He was kind. He didn’t have any enemies. We can’t even understand what happened."

Neighbors and community leaders are expressing their grief.

Rev. Emile Stanton, pastor at Grace United Methodist Church, said, "13 years. His life was cut down. He hasn’t even lived yet."

Police say the shooting has left the West Oak Lane community shaken as they continue to investigate what led up to the violence.

The backstory:

The shooting happened during what police say was a basketball game that turned into an argument.

The family says Amir was supposed to be on a class trip that day.

"He was supposed to be on a class trip today, but instead he’s laying on a slab at Einstein," said Gregory Akers, grandfather.

Gregory Akers also said, "This is a very senseless killing. For no reason at all." he added, "It’s not right. For this to happen like that?"

Neighbors say the tragedy has deeply affected the tight-knit community, with many struggling to process the loss.

What we don't know:

Police have not said who fired the shots or whether anyone is in custody.

The investigation into what exactly led to the shooting is ongoing.