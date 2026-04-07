Fire in Eastampton Twp. kills nearly a dozen dogs, destroys home

The Brief Nearly a dozen dogs died in a house fire on Smithville Road in Eastampton Township, Burlington County on Tuesday, April 7. Firefighters faced hoarding conditions and rescued some dogs, but most did not survive. The homeowner was not home during the fire and returned to find the house destroyed.



Nearly a dozen dogs died when a fire tore through a home on Smithville Road in Eastampton Township, according to fire officials. The fire broke out Tuesday, April 7, and left the house in ruins.

Firefighters battle flames and search for dogs

What we know:

Firefighters arrived to find a Cape Cod-style house on fire and made an aggressive effort to get inside, according to Gene Oberfrank, fire chief.

Oberfrank said, "Crews started from the front of the house making an aggressive interior attack. They were met with hoarding conditions in the house. We were alerted at that point that they were all also dogs in the house."

As the fire continued, firefighters searched for the homeowner and any animals inside.

"One of the side doors was opened and a couple of dogs ran out as we were fighting the fire. We were attempting to find the remaining dogs," said Oberfrank.

Neighbors said the homeowner had a large litter of huskies for sale and kept them behind a stockade fence.

"He had a big litter of dogs with huskies and had a big stockade fence all the way around the property and he had them for sale. We were hoping they would go to a good home," said Eleanor Dunker, neighbor.

Firefighters recover dogs after house is deemed unsafe

When the fire was nearly out, the house was declared unsafe and crews began tearing it down.

"As part of that process, we were recovered roughly 10 additional dogs," said Oberfrank. He added, "They look like they were juvenile at best."

Two dogs were rushed to an animal hospital but did not survive, according to fire officials.

The homeowner was not home during the fire.

"The police reached out and touch base with him. He was working at the time he eventually made his way home," said Oberfrank.

Fire officials said the homeowner returned to find only cinder blocks and rubble where his home once stood.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the fire or released the exact number of dogs that died.

It is also unclear if any charges will be filed or if animal welfare agencies are investigating.