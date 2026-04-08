Mike Missanelli, former Philly sports radio host arrested, charged with assault

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The Brief Former Philadelphia radio host Mike Missanelli was arrested in Montgomery County on Wednesday. Police said Missanelli slapped his fiancé during an argument. Missanelli has been charged with assault and harassment.



Former Philadelphia sports radio host Mike Missanelli was charged with assault on Wednesday, according to arrest records.

Mike Missanelli arrested

What we know:

Missanelli was arrested on Wednesday, April 8.

Shortly after midnight that morning, Lower Merion Police responded to a home in Wynnewood after someone called 911 and hung up.

Missanelli told officers that he and his fiancé got into a "scuffle," according to the arrest record, and that his fiancé hit him in the chest. Police said Missanelli did not have any visible injuries.

Next, police talked to the fiancé, and she claimed that she and Missanelli were arguing about her engagement, and that Missanelli slapped her in the face. Officers said she had a cut on her forehead and her ear was swollen.

What's next:

Missanelli was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.

The backstory:

Missanelli was a longtime Philadelphia radio host and most recently worked for 97.5 The Fanatic from 2010 until he left the station in 2022.