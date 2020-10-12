Mother in custody after 5-year-old boy drowned inside West Philadelphia home, police say

Police say a 5-year-old was killed inside a West Philadelphia home and his mother has been taken into custody.

It happened on the 4800 block of Pine Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the boy had been home alone with his mother, 40, at the time of the incident.

When the father arrived home, investigators say he found the boy face down, submerged in the bathtub, and the mother suffering from a stab wound to the arm that is believed to have been self-inflicted.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the boy was also found with a laceration on his neck.

Police say the boy's father returned home to find him in the tub.

Advertisement

The boy was taken to CHOP and was later pronounced dead.

The mother was also rushed to the hospital and taken into police custody. She is in stable condition with minor lacerations.

No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!