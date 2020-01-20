Motorcyclists, ATV riders hit South Florida streets for annual 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' protest on MLK Day

article

Motorcyclists and ATV riders took to the streets of South Florida for their "Wheels Up, Guns Down" protest that takes place each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WSVN reports that law enforcement warned riders about illegal ATV and dirt bike riding ahead of time.

Authorities urged motorists to stay home and warned people that unregistered ATVs and dirt bikes are not allowed on South Florida roads.

That didn't stop dozens of bikers from popping wheelies and pulling dangerous stunts through traffic.

The unofficial event encourages riders to take their ATVs, dirt bikes and other vehicles that are not street-legal on busy roads as a protest against gun violence.

“They can’t stop us,” one rider told WSVN. “There’s too many of us.”

Last year, more than a dozen riders were arrested and had their bikes confiscated.