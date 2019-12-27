Mr. and Mrs. Clause welcome baby boy on Christmas Day

Mr. and Mrs. Clause welcomed a little bundle of joy on Christmas morning.

In perfect timing with his last name, baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause was born at 9:47 a.m. on Dec. 25 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Baby Lorenzo was born to Amanda and Randy Clause. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and arrived eight days early, the hospital said.

Proud parents Amanda and Randy Clause are pictured with their baby boy in photos shared by the hospital. (Photo credit: UPMC)

UPMC shared the special announcement on Twitter, which included a holiday reference given the family’s last name.

“Through one foggy Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning, Mrs. Clause had a baby on Christmas Day at UPMC Horizon,” the hospital wrote.

Photos of the family were also shared, showing baby Lorenzo wearing a tiny Santa hat in honor of his birthday.

RELATED: Baby born at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 during last full moon of the decade

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.