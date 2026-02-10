Friday the 13th lottery: Philly is one of the luckiest cities with the state's luckiest store

article

The Brief Pennsylvania was recently ranked in the top 10 for Friday the 13th lottery wins. The luckiest city in the state is Philadelphia, where you can also find the state's luckiest store. The largest Friday the 13th lottery in the U.S. totaled more than $1.34 billion.



Friday the 13th may be unlucky for some, but apparently not for Philadelphia lottery players.

By the numbers:

Pennsylvania was ranked the 7th luckiest state for Friday the 13th lottery wins, accumulating $4.3 million in prize money over the last six years.

When it comes to cities, Philadelphia was named the luckiest in the state with 188 winning tickets totaling $2.1 million in jackpot prizes, followed by Pittsburgh ($106K) and West Pittston ($100K).

Philadelphia is also home to the state's luckiest store.

Porter Beverage at 706 North Porter Street sold $2 million in winning tickets on Friday the 13th in 2023.

Big picture view:

The title for "Luckiest State on Friday the 13th" goes to Maine, where a single Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion was sold on January 13, 2023.

The remaining states don't even reach half of those winnings.

Top 10 states

Maine — $1,348,000,000 Arizona — $454,973,621 Florida — $16,448,000 California — $13,998,341 Washington — $4,755,671 Texas — $4,674,790 Pennsylvania — $4,365,368 North Carolina — $3,720,000 Illinois — $3,351,392 Connecticut — $3,005,140