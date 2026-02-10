Friday the 13th lottery: Philly is one of the luckiest cities with the state's luckiest store
PHILADELPHIA - Friday the 13th may be unlucky for some, but apparently not for Philadelphia lottery players.
By the numbers:
Pennsylvania was ranked the 7th luckiest state for Friday the 13th lottery wins, accumulating $4.3 million in prize money over the last six years.
When it comes to cities, Philadelphia was named the luckiest in the state with 188 winning tickets totaling $2.1 million in jackpot prizes, followed by Pittsburgh ($106K) and West Pittston ($100K).
Philadelphia is also home to the state's luckiest store.
Porter Beverage at 706 North Porter Street sold $2 million in winning tickets on Friday the 13th in 2023.
Big picture view:
The title for "Luckiest State on Friday the 13th" goes to Maine, where a single Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion was sold on January 13, 2023.
The remaining states don't even reach half of those winnings.
Top 10 states
- Maine — $1,348,000,000
- Arizona — $454,973,621
- Florida — $16,448,000
- California — $13,998,341
- Washington — $4,755,671
- Texas — $4,674,790
- Pennsylvania — $4,365,368
- North Carolina — $3,720,000
- Illinois — $3,351,392
- Connecticut — $3,005,140
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Casino.com.