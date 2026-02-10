Expand / Collapse search

Friday the 13th lottery: Philly is one of the luckiest cities with the state's luckiest store

Published  February 10, 2026 10:44am EST
Philadelphia
Miami Beach, Florida, mini mart Florida Lottery scratch-off advertising at cashier counter, Lottery play slips pick 5 Powerball tickets. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Pennsylvania was recently ranked in the top 10 for Friday the 13th lottery wins.
    • The luckiest city in the state is Philadelphia, where you can also find the state's luckiest store.
    • The largest Friday the 13th lottery in the U.S. totaled more than $1.34 billion.

PHILADELPHIA - Friday the 13th may be unlucky for some, but apparently not for Philadelphia lottery players.

By the numbers:

Pennsylvania was ranked the 7th luckiest state for Friday the 13th lottery wins, accumulating $4.3 million in prize money over the last six years.

When it comes to cities, Philadelphia was named the luckiest in the state with 188 winning tickets totaling $2.1 million in jackpot prizes, followed by Pittsburgh ($106K) and West Pittston ($100K).

Philadelphia is also home to the state's luckiest store.

Porter Beverage at 706 North Porter Street sold $2 million in winning tickets on Friday the 13th in 2023.

Big picture view:

The title for "Luckiest State on Friday the 13th" goes to Maine, where a single Mega Millions ticket worth $1.35 billion was sold on January 13, 2023.

The remaining states don't even reach half of those winnings.

Top 10 states

  1. Maine — $1,348,000,000
  2. Arizona — $454,973,621
  3. Florida — $16,448,000
  4. California — $13,998,341
  5. Washington — $4,755,671
  6. Texas — $4,674,790
  7. Pennsylvania — $4,365,368
  8. North Carolina — $3,720,000
  9. Illinois — $3,351,392
  10. Connecticut — $3,005,140

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Casino.com.

