Mummers Parade beats out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as best holiday parade

Ready, set, strut!

The 124th annual Mummers Parade has yet another milestone to celebrate this year - being voted the most "festive and fun" holiday parade by USA Today readers.

It's believed to be the nation’s oldest folk festival, filling the streets of Philadelphia with color, music, and endless celebrations on New Year's Day.

And now the beloved Philadelphia tradition holds the top spot when it comes to holiday parades across the U.S.

"The colorful procession along Broad Street features performances by comics, string bands, and fancy brigades in their spectacular costumes."

It even beat out the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was voted No. 3!

