Mummers Parade beats out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as best holiday parade

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:29AM
Revellers in fancy dress participate in the annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on January 1, 2017. The Mummers Parade is a 120-year-old folk festival held annually on new years day in which some 10,000 participants divided into themed groups march

PHILADELPHIA - Ready, set, strut!

The 124th annual Mummers Parade has yet another milestone to celebrate this year - being voted the most "festive and fun" holiday parade by USA Today readers.

It's believed to be the nation’s oldest folk festival, filling the streets of Philadelphia with color, music, and endless celebrations on New Year's Day.

And now the beloved Philadelphia tradition holds the top spot when it comes to holiday parades across the U.S.

"The colorful procession along Broad Street features performances by comics, string bands, and fancy brigades in their spectacular costumes."

It even beat out the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was voted No. 3!

Check out the full list here.


 