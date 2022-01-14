Murphy signs bill enshrining abortion into NJ state law

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill enshrining the right to an abortion into state law.

Murphy signed the measure Thursday in the waning days of his first term. It fulfills a campaign pledge made in the lead-up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.

A Supreme Court ruling could come in June in a case in which the court was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for five decades.

The case has state legislatures across the country responding to the possibility of seismic changes to the 1973 Roe ruling.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter