Murphys urge Trump's NJ fundraiser attendees to quarantine, get tested

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are wishing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a quick and full recovery from COVID-19.

But they also have a message for those who attended a political fund-raiser that the president traveled to Thursday night in the Garden State.

A release from the governor's office states:

"Tammy and I send our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy and complete return to good health. If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it's that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus.

"The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested."

Trump flew to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey for a private fundraiser Thursday night. Several aides who were in proximity to Hope Hicks -- a senior counselor who tested positive for coronavirus Thursday -- scrapped plans to accompany the president.

Then, Trump announced in an evening interview on Fox News that he and the first lady were being tested for the coronavirus.

Shortly before 1 a.m. ET, he tweeted that they had tested positive and would immediately being the quarantine and recovery process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

