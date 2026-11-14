Voorhees police search for man who went under in lake near Camden County Library

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The Brief Police in Voorhees, New Jersey, are searching for a man who became submerged in a lake late Friday night. The man was last seen running toward the water, police said.



Police and emergency crews are searching for a man who they said was submerged in a lake in Camden County late Friday night.

What we know:

Authorities said they were called to the lake near the Camden County Library on Laurel Road just before midnight Friday.

Surveillance footage from nearby showed the man running into the water, officials said. When officers got there, they saw the man in the water, but he went underwater before they could make contact.

Fire personnel, rescue crews and dive teams have all been called to assist in the search.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear why the man was running toward the water.

What you can do:

Police did not identify who they were looking for, and asked anyone with information about what happened to contact the department at 856-428-5400.