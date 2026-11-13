Mounds of hail leftover from Thursday storms in Delaware County

The Brief Mounds of ice were left behind in Parkside after Thursday's storms caused hail. A Wallingford resident said he "never saw anything like" the ice mounds leftover on Friday. The sudden hail overwhelmed a local street, causing it to be temporarily closed.



Piles of hail were leftover on Friday morning in Delaware County after rounds of severe weather rolled across the area on Thursday.

The Parkside Borough Police Department shared a picture of Edgmont Avenue, which closed after hail overwhelmed the street.

What we know:

Mounds of hail pushed to the side of Route 532 in Parkside Borough looked like piles of days-old snow on Friday morning.

Severe storms on Thursday afternoon began dropping hail in parts of Delaware County, leading to at least one road closure.

The Parkside Borough Police Department shared a picture of Edgmont Avenue, which closed after hail overwhelmed the street.

What they're saying:

Gary Wontrobn, a Wallingford resident, said he "never saw anything like" the ice mounds leftover by Thursday's storms.

Wontrobn, a former mailman for 30-years, told FOX 29 News that he never witnessed hail quite like what came down in his town.

"There's a stack of ice there about 8-feet high," Wontrobn said. "I never saw anything like it."

Big picture view:

Delaware County wasn't the only part of our area that saw intense weather on Thursday. Philadelphia and surrounding areas in New Jersey and Delaware experienced heavy downpours and damaging winds during the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in New Castle County on Thursday afternoon. The NWS will send teams to New Castle County and Bordentown, New Jersey to assess the storm damage on Friday.