National Guard medical task force arrives at Delaware County nursing home

The National Guard deployed a medical task force to a Delaware County nursing facility on Saturday.

Joint force 'Medical Strike Team' arrived will reportedly support employees at Broomhall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a staff shortage.

Twelve medics from Task Force Ghostrider and six nurses from the Pennsylvania National Guard reportedly make up the special operations force.

This mission is being directed by the Delaware County Department of Emergency Services.

While the elderly population is at high-risk for contracting and spreading the novel coronavirus, Delaware County at large is among the state's hardest hit.

As of Saturday night, the county has reported over 2,300 positive cases and 77 deaths.

Advertisement

More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP