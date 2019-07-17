National Hot Dog Day: Where to snag the best deal

article

Fire up the grill — it's National Hot Dog Day!

If you don't want to grill your own, there are plenty of options for cheap eats.

7-Eleven is selling Big Bite hotdogs for just $1.

Circle K also has hot dogs for $1.

You can get a free hot dog or free delivery from Dog Haus through its mobile app.

Philly Pretzel Factory is selling pretzel dogs for $1.

Hot dogs are two for $5 at Portillo's.

Sonic is selling hot dogs for $1. You can't go wrong with its infamous Chili Cheese Coney.

And if you head to coupons.com, you can find deals for free hot dog buns at Target and Walmart.