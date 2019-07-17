National Hot Dog Day: Where to snag the best deal
article
PHILADELPHIA - Fire up the grill — it's National Hot Dog Day!
If you don't want to grill your own, there are plenty of options for cheap eats.
7-Eleven is selling Big Bite hotdogs for just $1.
Circle K also has hot dogs for $1.
You can get a free hot dog or free delivery from Dog Haus through its mobile app.
Philly Pretzel Factory is selling pretzel dogs for $1.
Hot dogs are two for $5 at Portillo's.
Sonic is selling hot dogs for $1. You can't go wrong with its infamous Chili Cheese Coney.
And if you head to coupons.com, you can find deals for free hot dog buns at Target and Walmart.