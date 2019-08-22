National Park Service will allow visitors into over 400 parks for free to celebrate 103rd birthday

As the National Park Service turns 103 years old, visitors to hundreds of parks across the country will be able to get in for free.

On Aug. 25, which is also known as Founders Day, anyone who visits one of the more than 400 national parks nationwide will have entrance fees waived.

On that day in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Organic Act and created the National Park Service.

Founders Day is one of five days every year where visitors can get into the parks for free. There are two more days for a chance at free entry on Sept. 28, which is National Public Lands Day, and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

The waived entrance fees do not cover amenity and user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours, according to NPS.

To find the nearest park you can visit, head to nps.gov/findapark.

There will also be various events at some of the parks, so NPS advises visitors to check each park’s event calendar.