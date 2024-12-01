Nearly 20 shots fired in Sunday morning shooting in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating after gunfire erupted on a street in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to multiple gunshots and people screaming on the 2100 block of South 9th Street just before 5 a.m.

A 52-year-old man was found shot in the neck and knee and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Nearly 20 shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon was recovered.

No arrests have been made, and a motive is still unknown.