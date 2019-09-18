Nearly 30 Philly restaurants to ‘Dine Out for Pets Sake’ to help animals in need

article

On Wednesday, more than two dozen restaurants are participating in a city-wide charitable dining event aimed at helping Pennsylvania's homeless pets.

Dine Out for Pet's Sake, a joint fundraising effort between the Pennsylvania SPCA and Philadelphia Brewing Company, will feature 29 participating restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

"All funds raised through Dining Out for Pet’s Sake will stay in Pennsylvania to save dogs, cats and animals of all kind from cruelty and neglect, provide life-saving medical care, behavioral rehabilitation and ultimately find forever families for animals that were once forgotten," Pennsylvania SPCA officials said in a statement.

FURTHER INFORMATION

How to help: Volunteer | Foster | Donate

Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats | Other

Other resources: Pet owners in need | Pet surrenders

The community is invited to eat and drink at any of the participating restaurants, part of whose proceeds will be donated to the support the Pennsylvania SPCA's lifesaving mission.

Kean Bagels in Center City will donate 100% of its sales to the nonprofit. Doobie’s Bar will donate 20%, and Standard Tap in Northern Liberties will donate 15%.

Participating restaurants are listed below:

Those interested in donating to the Pennsylvania SPCA can do so here.